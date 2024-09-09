Truro City v Eastbourne Borough in National League Southplaceholder image
Truro City v Eastbourne Borough in National League South

29 photos from win at Truro City that took Eastbourne Borough second in table

By Steve Bone
Published 9th Sep 2024, 07:41 BST
Eastbourne Borough secured another vital 1-0 win – this one on the road against Truro City – with Alfie Pavey’s second-half header decisive.

Adam Murray’s side’s fifth win of the season, from eight National South games, took them second in the table, three points behind early leaders Hemel Hempstead.

See pictures from the win on this page and the ones linked – taken by Nick and Lydia Redman.

Truro City v Eastbourne Borough in National League South

1. Truro City v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (79).jpg

Truro City v Eastbourne Borough in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Truro City v Eastbourne Borough in National League South

2. Truro City v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (76).jpg

Truro City v Eastbourne Borough in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Truro City v Eastbourne Borough in National League South

3. Lydia Redman

Truro City v Eastbourne Borough in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Truro City v Eastbourne Borough in National League South

4. Lydia Redman

Truro City v Eastbourne Borough in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughAdam MurrayHemel Hempstead
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice