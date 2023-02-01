Edit Account-Sign Out
Action and celebrations from Worthing's 3-0 win at Dover in National League South

29 pictures from Worthing FC's latest National South win - a 3-0 triumph at Dover

It’s two clean-sheet wins in a week now for Worthing – and an unbeaten January – after they rounded off the month with a 3-0 victory at Dover.

By Steve Bone
6 hours ago

Kane Wills, Ollie Pearce and Callum Kealy (penalty) were the scorers as Adam Hinshelwood followed up their 3-0 win at home to second-placed Dartford with more success against Kent opposition.

It leaves them firmly in fourth place and looking a good bet for a play-off spot.

Check out Mike Gunn’s superb pictures from the win on this page and the ones linked and get the manager’s view in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday.

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

Photo: Mike Gunn

