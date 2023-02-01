29 pictures from Worthing FC's latest National South win - a 3-0 triumph at Dover
It’s two clean-sheet wins in a week now for Worthing – and an unbeaten January – after they rounded off the month with a 3-0 victory at Dover.
Kane Wills, Ollie Pearce and Callum Kealy (penalty) were the scorers as Adam Hinshelwood followed up their 3-0 win at home to second-placed Dartford with more success against Kent opposition.
It leaves them firmly in fourth place and looking a good bet for a play-off spot.
