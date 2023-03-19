30 photos as Worthing FC lose at Chelmsford in the National League South

An Ollie Pearce double proved in vain as Worthing slid to a 4-2 loss away to Chelmsford City in National South.

Pearce’s double – which took his season’s tally to 25 – put the Rebels 2-1 up at half-time but Liam Trotter, Michael Folivi, Arjanit Krasniqi and Freddy Hockey were all on target as the Essex hosts claimed the points.

The loss leaves Worthing seventh – that’s the final play-off spot – and needing to tighten up at the back ahead of a home clash with Havant and Waterlooville next Saturday.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked and get Adam Hinshelwood’s view of the result in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday.

