Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
4 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
4 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
5 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
7 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
8 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
Action, goal celebrations and tributes to Worthing FC stalwart Morty Hollis from Worthing's 7-0 win over Concord in National League SouthAction, goal celebrations and tributes to Worthing FC stalwart Morty Hollis from Worthing's 7-0 win over Concord in National League South
Action, goal celebrations and tributes to Worthing FC stalwart Morty Hollis from Worthing's 7-0 win over Concord in National League South

30 photos as Worthing score seven and pay tribute to Reds stalwart Morty

Worthing thrashed Concord Rangers 7-0 to boost their play-off charge in National South.

By Steve Bone
Published 7th Apr 2023, 19:33 BST

Ollie Pearce’s double put them two up by the 35-minute mark and Ibby Akanbi added a third before the break. Akanbi scored again two minutes after the restart before Davide Rodari’s double and a Charlie Campbell own goal made it seven.

It leaves Worthing seventh – the final play-off spot – and their 41 matches have produced 149 goals – 82 for, 67 against.

Before kick-off a minute’s silence was held in memory of club veteran Morty Hollis, who has passed away.

See pictures from the day on this page and the ones linked – taken as ever by Mike Gunn.

Action, goal celebrations and tributes to Worthing FC stalwart Morty Hollis from Worthing's 7-0 win over Concord in National League South

1. Worthing FC v Concord Rangers pictures by Mike Gunn (29).jpg

Action, goal celebrations and tributes to Worthing FC stalwart Morty Hollis from Worthing's 7-0 win over Concord in National League South Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn

Action, goal celebrations and tributes to Worthing FC stalwart Morty Hollis from Worthing's 7-0 win over Concord in National League South

2. Worthing FC v Concord Rangers pictures by Mike Gunn (8).jpg

Action, goal celebrations and tributes to Worthing FC stalwart Morty Hollis from Worthing's 7-0 win over Concord in National League South Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn

Action, goal celebrations and tributes to Worthing FC stalwart Morty Hollis from Worthing's 7-0 win over Concord in National League South

3. Worthing FC v Concord Rangers pictures by Mike Gunn (3).jpg

Action, goal celebrations and tributes to Worthing FC stalwart Morty Hollis from Worthing's 7-0 win over Concord in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action, goal celebrations and tributes to Worthing FC stalwart Morty Hollis from Worthing's 7-0 win over Concord in National League South

4. Worthing FC v Concord Rangers pictures by Mike Gunn (2).jpg

Action, goal celebrations and tributes to Worthing FC stalwart Morty Hollis from Worthing's 7-0 win over Concord in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Davide Rodari