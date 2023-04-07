30 photos as Worthing score seven and pay tribute to Reds stalwart Morty

Worthing thrashed Concord Rangers 7-0 to boost their play-off charge in National South.

Ollie Pearce’s double put them two up by the 35-minute mark and Ibby Akanbi added a third before the break. Akanbi scored again two minutes after the restart before Davide Rodari’s double and a Charlie Campbell own goal made it seven.

It leaves Worthing seventh – the final play-off spot – and their 41 matches have produced 149 goals – 82 for, 67 against.

Before kick-off a minute’s silence was held in memory of club veteran Morty Hollis, who has passed away.

See pictures from the day on this page and the ones linked – taken as ever by Mike Gunn.

