30 photos from Worthing's live TV clash with Bath City in National League South

Two goals from Danny Cashman earned Worthing a point in front of the TNT Sports cameras at Woodside Road – watched by a crowd of 2,119.
By Steve Bone
Published 24th Mar 2024, 20:30 GMT

It was the Rebels’ first point in four games and leaves them sixth in the National South table – and needing to get back to winning ways over Easter, when they face Havant & Waterlooville and Hampton & Richmond.

See pictures by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Worthing camp in the Herald – out on Thursday.

