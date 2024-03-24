30 photos from Worthing's live TV clash with Bath City in National League South

It was the Rebels’ first point in four games and leaves them sixth in the National South table – and needing to get back to winning ways over Easter, when they face Havant & Waterlooville and Hampton & Richmond.
See pictures by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Worthing camp in the Herald – out on Thursday.
Worthing take on Bath City in front of the TNT Sports cameras at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn
