30 photos from Worthing's National League South visit to Chippenham Town

Aaron Amadi-Holloway put the Wiltshire hosts ahead midway through the first half and Matt McClure and Ed Williams extended the lead to 3-0 by the time 61 minutes were up.

Ollie Pearce pulled one back from the spot but Worthing couldn’t stage a grand fightback and now drop to fifth in the table – still in the thick of the play-off race but not as well placed as they were.

Aarran Racine’s team host Bath City next Saturday.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the Chippenham clash on this page and the ones linked and get the reaction from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald and on this website in the week.

Action from Worthing's National League South clash away to Chippenham Town Photo: Mike Gunn

