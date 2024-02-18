BREAKING
Action between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premierAction between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premier
Action between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premier

30 pictures from a Southern Combination tussle between Pagham and Bexhill United

It was honours even between Pagham and Bexhill United in Saturday’s SCFL premier encounter at Nyetimber Lane.
By Steve Bone
Published 18th Feb 2024, 20:12 GMT

Howard Neighbour scored both the Lions’ goals, with Jack Shonk and Joe Summerbell – the latter scoring from 30 yards – replying for the Pirates.

The draw leaves Pagham 12th and Bexhill 17th in the table.

See pictures by Roger Smith from the match on this page and the ones linked (or by scrolling down if you’re on the new Observer app)

Action between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premier

1. Pagham v Bexhill United pictures by Roger Smith (27).JPG

Action between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Action between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premier

2. Pagham v Bexhill United pictures by Roger Smith (1).JPG

Action between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Action between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premier

3. Pagham v Bexhill United pictures by Roger Smith (29).JPG

Action between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Action between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premier

4. Pagham v Bexhill United pictures by Roger Smith (28).JPG

Action between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Bexhill UnitedPirates