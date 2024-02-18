30 pictures from a Southern Combination tussle between Pagham and Bexhill United

Howard Neighbour scored both the Lions’ goals, with Jack Shonk and Joe Summerbell – the latter scoring from 30 yards – replying for the Pirates.
The draw leaves Pagham 12th and Bexhill 17th in the table.
See pictures by Roger Smith from the match on this page
1. Pagham v Bexhill United pictures by Roger Smith (27).JPG
Action between Pagham and Bexhill Utd in the SCFL premier Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith
