NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

30 pictures from Worthing FC v Hashtag United - as Swindon Town midfielder returns on loan

There was good news and bad news as Worthing entertained Hashtag United in their latest pre-season friendly.
By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 15:23 BST

The good news was the return to Woodside Road of midfield favourite Ricky Aguiar – back on a season-long loan from Swindon Town. The bad news was a 2-1 defeat to the Isthmian League newcomers, Worthing’s second successive pre-season loss.

Aguiar’s return comes after Danny Barker left Worthing and joined Isthmian premier outfit Horsham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Check out Mike Gunn’s pictures of Worthing v Hashtag United – and look out for Ricky’s return – in the slideshow in the video player above. Get the Worthing FC latest in the Herald every Thursday.