31 great photos from Worthing FC's National South visit to St Albans

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Aug 2024, 09:22 BST
Tommy Willard and Jack Spong were on target as Worthing made it four points from their opening two National League South games with a 2-2 draw at St Albans City.

Willard levelled after the Rebels had fallen behind early, then Spong’s latest deadly free-kick put them ahead midway through the second half, only for Chris Agutter’s side to be pegged back five minutes later.

See a gallery of photos by Kyle Hemsley on this page and the ones linked – and get Agutter’s reaction in the Worthing Herald and on this website later in the week.

St Albans City v Worthing in National League South Photo: KYLE HEMSLEY

St Albans City v Worthing in National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

St Albans City v Worthing in National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

St Albans City v Worthing in National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley

