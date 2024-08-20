31 great photos from Worthing FC's National South visit to St Albans

Willard levelled after the Rebels had fallen behind early, then Spong’s latest deadly free-kick put them ahead midway through the second half, only for Chris Agutter’s side to be pegged back five minutes later.
See a gallery of photos by Kyle Hemsley on this page and the ones linked – and get Agutter’s reaction in the Worthing Herald and on this website later in the week.
St Albans City v Worthing in National League South Photo: KYLE HEMSLEY : Kyle Hemsley
St Albans City v Worthing in National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley
St Albans City v Worthing in National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley
St Albans City v Worthing in National League South Photo: Kyle Hemsley
