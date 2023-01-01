Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 3-1 defeat at home to Havant and Waterlooville in National League South

31 photos as Eastbourne Borough kick off 2023 with defeat to Havant and Waterlooville

The new year began with defeat for Eastbourne Borough as Havant and Waterlooville took revenge for the Sports’ 2-1 win at Westleigh Park on Boxing with a 3-1 Priory Lane success.

By Steve Bone
2 hours ago

The match was effectively over when Havant fired in three goals in seven minutes in the first half, but Borough – playing in one of their away kits, light blue, to promote homeless charities – battled gamely after that and got one back four minutes from the end through Charlie Walker. The defeat pushes Danny Bloor’s men down to the final play-off place. Check out Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.

1. Eastbourne Borough v Havant pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (5).jpg

Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Eastbourne Borough v Havant pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (10).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Eastbourne Borough v Havant pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (9).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Eastbourne Borough v Havant pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (8).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

