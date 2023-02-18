Goals by Shiloh Remy and on-loan Southampton striker Luke Pearce fired Eastbourne Borough to their first victory in four National South games.
Their strikes clinched a 2-0 win at home to Farnborough that put Danny Bloor’s Borough’s back on track after a lean run in the league.
The Sports are ninth in the table, four points off the play-off places, and go to Hampton and Richmond on Tuesday night.
See pictures from the Farnborough game on this page and the ones linked – by Lydia and Nick Redman.
1. Eastbourne Borough v Farnborough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (18).jpg
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 National League South win at home to Farnborough at Priory Lane
Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman
