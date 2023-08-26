31 photos as Worthing win at Dover to go point clear at top of National League South
A goal eight minutes after the start and another seven minutes from the end earned Worthing a 2-0 win at Dover that left them a point clear at the top of the National League South table.
By Steve Bone
Published 26th Aug 2023, 20:22 BST
After last week’s setback of a 2-1 loss at home to Aveley Nicky Wheeler and Reece Myles-Meekums were on target in Kent to get Adam Hinshelwood’s men back on track. They will aim to build on it on Monday, when Weymouth visit Woodside Road.
See pictures from the win at Dover by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked. Get the WFC latest in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.
