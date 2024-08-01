AFC Totton v Eastbourne Borough friendlyAFC Totton v Eastbourne Borough friendly
31 photos from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season friendly trip to Totton

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Aug 2024, 15:36 BST
Eastbourne Borough ventured to Hampshire for their latest pre-season friendly – but lost 1-0 to Southern League premier side AFC Totton.

Boss Adam Murray said it was another useful workout and fans should not be concerned about the result, with him and his staff learning plenty and feeling their squad were on course to be in good shape for the opening game.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from Totton v Borough on this page and the ones linked. Get the Sports latest in the Herald every Friday.

