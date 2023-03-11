31 photos from Worthing v Bath City in the National League South

It started well – but ended badly. Worthing got off to a flyer in their National South clash at home to Bath City, but ended with a 3-2 defeat.

Adam Hinshelwood’s team remain sixth – and in the play-off zone – but will be keen to get back on track after back-to-back losses in the past week.

Ollie Pearce put the Rebels ahead from the spot but Bath took charge in the second half.

Cody Cooke levelled then Worthing defender Joe Rye was sent off and goals from Tom Smith and Scott Wilson put Bath 3-1 up. Joel Colbran’s strike gave Worthing late hope but it finished 3-2.

They’re sixth and face a huge game away to Chelmsford – currently seventh – next weekend. Check out pictures by Mike Gunn from Worthing-Bath City on this page and the ones linked.

