31 pictures from National South's Sussex derby - Worthing 1 Eastbourne Borough 1
It was Sussex’s first step two non-league derby for many years – and it ended all square.
Sussex has two clubs in the National South this year following Worthing’s promotion from step three last April, and they hosted Eastbourne Borough in front of a crowd of more than 1,600 at Woodside Road. James Hammond’s 31st minute goal for Borough looked like it would give Danny Bloor’s men all three points – but Adam Hinshelwood’s side’s unbeaten record was preserved by Callum Kealy’s 88th minute equaliser. See a great selection of pictures – taken by EBFC photographers Nick and Lydia Redman – from the game on this page and the ones linked.