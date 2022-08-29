31 pictures from National South's Sussex derby - Worthing 1 Eastbourne Borough 1

Sussex has two clubs in the National South this year following Worthing’s promotion from step three last April, and they hosted Eastbourne Borough in front of a crowd of more than 1,600 at Woodside Road. James Hammond’s 31st minute goal for Borough looked like it would give Danny Bloor’s men all three points – but Adam Hinshelwood’s side’s unbeaten record was preserved by Callum Kealy’s 88th minute equaliser. See a great selection of pictures – taken by EBFC photographers Nick and Lydia Redman – from the game on this page and the ones linked.