Seaford were beaten on penalties by Wick after a 3-3 draw in the SCFL Division 1 play-off finalSeaford were beaten on penalties by Wick after a 3-3 draw in the SCFL Division 1 play-off final
32 great pictures as Wick win dramatic SCFL play-off final at Seaford

Wick are heading for the Southern Combination premier division after clinching promotion in the most dramatic style possible.
By Steve Bone
Published 5th May 2024, 19:52 BST

Four days after coming from behind three times to draw 3-3 with Worthing United then beat them on penalties in the semi-final, Lee Baldwin’s team recorded another 3-3 draw in the final – and won on spot-kicks again, 5-4 the score in the shootout.

Wick partied long into the night as Seaford were left to reflect on a fine campaign – they were second for much of the season – that ended in heartbreak.

Wick tweeted: “Congratulations to @seafordtownfc for playing their part in an awesome match, a proper final which would have graced any level of football. Good luck next season and thanks for your kind words and generosity after the penalty shootout. You’re an absolute credit to the SCFL.”

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from a dramatic afternoon on this page and the ones linked.

