32 great pictures as Wick win dramatic SCFL play-off final at Seaford

Four days after coming from behind three times to draw 3-3 with Worthing United then beat them on penalties in the semi-final, Lee Baldwin’s team recorded another 3-3 draw in the final – and won on spot-kicks again, 5-4 the score in the shootout.

Wick partied long into the night as Seaford were left to reflect on a fine campaign – they were second for much of the season – that ended in heartbreak.

Wick tweeted: “Congratulations to @seafordtownfc for playing their part in an awesome match, a proper final which would have graced any level of football. Good luck next season and thanks for your kind words and generosity after the penalty shootout. You’re an absolute credit to the SCFL.”

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from a dramatic afternoon on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Seaford v Wick SCFL Division 1 play-off final pictures by Paul Trunfull (46).jpg Seaford were beaten on penalties by Wick after a 3-3 draw in the SCFL Division 1 play-off final Photo: Paul Trunfull

