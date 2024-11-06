Eastbourne Borough v Welling Unitedplaceholder image
Eastbourne Borough v Welling United

32 photos as Eastbourne Borough wallop Welling to stay top of National South

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Nov 2024, 19:19 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 19:19 BST
It was an explosive Fireworks Night at Priory Lane as Eastbourne Borough made it nine goals in two games to clip the Wings and go three points clear at the top of the table.

The Sports were a goal down to Welling United at the break but the Borough fire was soon lit and thety scored four in the second half to build on last weekend’s 5-2 win at St Albans.

An own goal by visiting keeper Jordan Gillmore and strikes from Michael Klass and man of the moment George Alexander – the sixth game running in which he has scored – got Adam Murray’s side home with a bit to spare.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

1. Eastbourne Borough v Welling United pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman (44).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Welling United Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Eastbourne Borough v Welling United pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman (27).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Welling United Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Eastbourne Borough v Welling United pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman (8).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Welling United Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Welling United Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

