32 photos as Eastbourne Borough wallop Welling to stay top of National South

The Sports were a goal down to Welling United at the break but the Borough fire was soon lit and thety scored four in the second half to build on last weekend’s 5-2 win at St Albans.
An own goal by visiting keeper Jordan Gillmore and strikes from Michael Klass and man of the moment George Alexander – the sixth game running in which he has scored – got Adam Murray’s side home with a bit to spare.
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked
