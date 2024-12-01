32 photos from Eastbourne Borough's National South visit to Chesham United

Adam Murray’s controlled most of the game but both sides found it hard to carve out clear-cut chances.

Now Borough take a break from league matters for two games – they go to Boreham Wood in the third round of the FA Trophy on Saturday then host Bognor – currently without a manager – in the last eight of the Sussex Senior Cup the following Tuesday.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the draw at Chesham on this page and the ones linked.

