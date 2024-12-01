Chesham United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick RedmanChesham United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman
32 photos from Eastbourne Borough's National South visit to Chesham United

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Dec 2024, 13:40 BST
Updated 1st Dec 2024, 13:58 BST
Eastbourne Borough remain just three points off the National League South leaders after a 0-0 draw at Chesham United.

Adam Murray’s controlled most of the game but both sides found it hard to carve out clear-cut chances.

Now Borough take a break from league matters for two games – they go to Boreham Wood in the third round of the FA Trophy on Saturday then host Bognor – currently without a manager – in the last eight of the Sussex Senior Cup the following Tuesday.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the draw at Chesham on this page and the ones linked. Get all the Borough latest in the Herald, out on Friday.

1. Chesham United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (41).jpg

Chesham United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Lydia Redman

2. Chesham United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (13).jpg

Chesham United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Nick Redman

3. Chesham United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (9).jpg

Chesham United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Nick Redman

4. Lydia Redman

Chesham United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman Photo: Lydia Redman

