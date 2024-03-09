32 photos from Worthing’s shock home defeat to Taunton Town

Strikes from forward Seb Bolton, Nat Jarvis, and an own goal from debutant keeper Toby Bull helped to end Taunton Town’s 13-game winless run and confined Worthing to a third defeat in four.

See pictures from the match by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked.

The first chance of the game fell to Worthing as Danny Cashman bought down a superb, chipped ball from defender Alfie Young, but his shot hit the woodwork.

Cashman was unfortunate with the first effort but should have done better with his next opportunity, somehow failing to make contact with Cameron Tutt’s pass across the six-yard box, following the defender’s surge into the area.

The Rebels controlled much of the first half creating numerous good moments but found themselves a goal behind thanks to a silly defensive error. Jack Spong was caught in possession in his own area as his pass was diverted in via a Seb Bolton block.

Play seemed to slow down significantly from the home side following the goal despite dominating most of the possession, until Tutt fired over from close range after some slick link-up play from Ollie Pearce and Dylan Fage. The miss frustrated the home faithful but reignited the hosts with a string of chances coming for the final third of the first half.

Top scorer Pearce improvised a clever turn and volley before failing to hit the target with two close range efforts. The biggest shock off the game came in the 41st minute when Cashman managed to scramble into the area before being scythed down, resulting in a penalty. Talisman Pearce stepped up with what seemed like a certain equaliser, but his poor effort was blocked by the feet of Lavercombe, deflating the 1,350 in attendance. It’s now no goals in three for the newly called-up England B international.

The second half continued in much of the same vein as the first with Worthing dominating plenty of the ball but struggling to break down the resolute Peacock’s defence. The Mackerel’s best plays came in the 48th minute as Pearce’s left footed drive cannoned off the bar before skipper Joel Colbran’s header was ruled out for offside.

But four minutes later and the visitors built on their lead as a Zak Bell long throw into the box seemed to go in off new signing Bull with the Worthing players and referee Robert Ablitt looking on bewildered.

Relegation-threatened Taunton killed of the game 24 minutes from the end as former Cardiff striker Jarvis met a fine cross with a diving header to completely flatten the mood. Jack Wadham scored for the second game in a row, but it was merely a consolation, passing in from the edge of the area with a cultured finish.

Worthing will look to get back on track on Tuesday at home to Farnborough.

