32 photos from Worthing’s superb National South win at Hampton and Richmond

Hosts Hampton scored first – and pegged Chris Agutter’s side back to 2-2 after they’d gone ahead after the break – but veteran Rae popped up with the winner to banish memories of their 5-0 defeat at Truro five days earlier.

They’re in action again on Monday evening – away to Boreham Wood – but will finally play their first home game on Saturday, when Hornchurch visit a Woodside Road ground still undergoing improvement work.

See pictures from Hampton-Worthing on this page and the ones linked. Get the Rebels latest in the Herald, out on Thursday.

