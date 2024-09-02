32 photos from Worthing’s superb National South win at Hampton and Richmond
By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 17:08 BST
Goals from Danny Cashman, Tommy Willard and Glen Rea earned Worthing a fine National League South win at the Beveree.
Hosts Hampton scored first – and pegged Chris Agutter’s side back to 2-2 after they’d gone ahead after the break – but veteran Rae popped up with the winner to banish memories of their 5-0 defeat at Truro five days earlier.
They’re in action again on Monday evening – away to Boreham Wood – but will finally play their first home game on Saturday, when Hornchurch visit a Woodside Road ground still undergoing improvement work.
See pictures from Hampton-Worthing on this page and the ones linked, all taken by Kyle Hemsley. Get the Rebels latest in the Herald, out on Thursday.
1. Hampton & Richmond v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley (9).JPG
Hampton & Richmond v Worthing in National South Photo: Kyle Hemsley
2. kyle hemsley
Hampton & Richmond v Worthing in National South Photo: kyle hemsley : Kyle Hemsley
3. Hampton & Richmond v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley (23).JPG
Hampton & Richmond v Worthing in National South Photo: Kyle Hemsley
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.