32 pictures as Lancing slip further into Isthmian League relegation trouble

Hythe began the day bottom of the Isthmian south east division but their 2-1 win over the Lancers meant they leapfrogged their hosts, who are now second from bottom in a tightly packed bottom four.

Anthony Adesite and Javaun Splatt scored to put Hythe 2-0 up on a day when ex-Lancing duo Harry Heath and Alex Laing were back at Culver Road playing for the opposition, having both left in an exodus of players last week.

Scott Leslie got one back for Lancing in the 90th minute but they had no time to salvage an equaliser.

Now they go to Merstham next Saturday with the need for victories ever more intense.

See pictures from Lancing v Hythe Town by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

