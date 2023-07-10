NationalWorldTV
32 pictures as new Eastbourne Borough era begins with win over Aldershot

Eastbourne Borough’s brave new world under new owner Simon Leslie kicked off with a deserved pre-season friendly win over National League Aldershot Town at Priory Lane.
By Steve Bone
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:24 BST

Manager Mark Beard gave 22 players time on the pitch in this first friendly and they didn’t disappoint the 1,165-strong crowd.An unnamed trialist scored the only goal just before half-time to give Borough a winning start.

See pictures from the match by Andy Pelling in the slideshow in the video player above, and see more by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the lane in the Herald – out on Friday.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season friendly win at home to Aldershot

1. Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (1).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season friendly win at home to Aldershot Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season friendly win at home to Aldershot

2. Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (16).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season friendly win at home to Aldershot Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season friendly win at home to Aldershot

3. Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (3).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season friendly win at home to Aldershot Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season friendly win at home to Aldershot

4. Eastbourne Borough v Aldershot pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (10).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's pre-season friendly win at home to Aldershot Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
