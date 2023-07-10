32 pictures as new Eastbourne Borough era begins with win over Aldershot

Manager Mark Beard gave 22 players time on the pitch in this first friendly and they didn’t disappoint the 1,165-strong crowd.An unnamed trialist scored the only goal just before half-time to give Borough a winning start.

See pictures from the match by Andy Pelling in the slideshow in the video player above, and see more by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the lane in the Herald – out on Friday.