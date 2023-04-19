32 pictures as Worthing secure vital National South win at Farnborough
An early goal by top scorer proved enough for Worthing to win their second National South game in four days and take a step closer to a play-off place.
Pearce scored just four minutes into Tuesday night’s game in Hampshire and Worthing kept out the hosts to claim the spoils, which put the Rebels sixth and needing to win only one of their final three games to be sure of that play-off place.
See pictures by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked and get Adam Hinshelwood’s reaction in the Worthing Herald and on this website on Thursday.