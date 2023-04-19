Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Worthing's 1-0 win at Farnborough in the National League SouthAction from Worthing's 1-0 win at Farnborough in the National League South
Action from Worthing's 1-0 win at Farnborough in the National League South

32 pictures as Worthing secure vital National South win at Farnborough

An early goal by top scorer proved enough for Worthing to win their second National South game in four days and take a step closer to a play-off place.

By Steve Bone
Published 19th Apr 2023, 07:54 BST

Pearce scored just four minutes into Tuesday night’s game in Hampshire and Worthing kept out the hosts to claim the spoils, which put the Rebels sixth and needing to win only one of their final three games to be sure of that play-off place.

See pictures by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked and get Adam Hinshelwood’s reaction in the Worthing Herald and on this website on Thursday.

