32 pictures as Worthing United take on Forest Row in the SCFL division one

A goal by Brad Hunt was not enough to save Worthing United from a 2-1 home defeat to Forest Row in division one of the SCFL.
George Holah’s double won it for Forest Row to lift them off the bottom of the table and leave Worthing United ninth. See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.
1. Worthing Utd v Forest Row pics by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg
Action from Worthing United's 2-1 home loss to Forest Row in the SCFL division one
Photo: Stephen Goodger
2. Worthing Utd v Forest Row pics by Stephen Goodger (25).jpeg
Action from Worthing United's 2-1 home loss to Forest Row in the SCFL division one
Photo: Stephen Goodger
3. Worthing Utd v Forest Row pics by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg
Action from Worthing United's 2-1 home loss to Forest Row in the SCFL division one
Photo: Stephen Goodger
4. Worthing Utd v Forest Row pics by Stephen Goodger (21).jpeg
Action from Worthing United's 2-1 home loss to Forest Row in the SCFL division one
Photo: Stephen Goodger