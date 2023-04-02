32 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's win at Weymouth in the National League South
Defender Ryan Bartley was the matchwinner for Eastbourne Borough at Weymouth.
By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST
The 1-0 victory in Dorset boosts Danny Bloor’s teams hopes of making the play-offs – leaving them 10th in the table and just ONE point off the top seven, who will qualify for the end-of-season knockouts.
See pictures from the victory on this page and the ones linked – taken by Lydia and Nick Redman
