32 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's win at Weymouth in the National League South

Defender Ryan Bartley was the matchwinner for Eastbourne Borough at Weymouth.

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

The 1-0 victory in Dorset boosts Danny Bloor’s teams hopes of making the play-offs – leaving them 10th in the table and just ONE point off the top seven, who will qualify for the end-of-season knockouts.

See pictures from the victory on this page and the ones linked – taken by Lydia and Nick Redman – and catch up with all the news from Priory Lane in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

1. Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (8).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 win at Weymouth in the National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (13).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 win at Weymouth in the National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (11).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 win at Weymouth in the National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Weymouth v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (21).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 win at Weymouth in the National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

