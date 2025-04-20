32 pictures from Shoreham v Horsham YMCA - stoppage-time goals bring late drama

It was 1-1 going into added time at Middle Road after Roje Grant’s opener for YMCA was cancelled out by Lee Garnham.

Marc Nouble put the visitors ahead five minutes after the 90 was up, Thomas Howard-Bold levelled three minutes later – but two minutes after that Leon Fisher struck the winner.

The defeat leaves Shoreham second from bottom, a point behind Little Common and three behind Loxwood with two games to play. YMCA are up to 14th.

On Easter Monday Shoreham go to AFC Varndeanians, Little Common host Bexhill and Loxwood entertain Horsham YMCA.

See pictures from the Shoreham-Horsham YMCA game, by Stephen Goodger, on this page and those linked.

1 . Shoreham v Horsham YMCA pictures by Stephen Goodger (43).jpeg Shoreham v Horsham YMCA, SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger

