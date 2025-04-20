Shoreham v Horsham YMCA, SCFL premierShoreham v Horsham YMCA, SCFL premier
32 pictures from Shoreham v Horsham YMCA - stoppage-time goals bring late drama

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Apr 2025, 13:51 BST
A 98th minute equaliser seemed to have earned Shoreham an important point in their battle to stay in the SCFL premier division – only for another even later goal at the other end to thwart them as Horsham YMCA won 3-2.

It was 1-1 going into added time at Middle Road after Roje Grant’s opener for YMCA was cancelled out by Lee Garnham.

Marc Nouble put the visitors ahead five minutes after the 90 was up, Thomas Howard-Bold levelled three minutes later – but two minutes after that Leon Fisher struck the winner.

The defeat leaves Shoreham second from bottom, a point behind Little Common and three behind Loxwood with two games to play. YMCA are up to 14th.

On Easter Monday Shoreham go to AFC Varndeanians, Little Common host Bexhill and Loxwood entertain Horsham YMCA.

See pictures from the Shoreham-Horsham YMCA game, by Stephen Goodger, on this page and those linked. Get plenty of local football action in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times, both out on Thursday.

