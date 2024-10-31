33 great photos as Worthing FC win at Bath City to go fifth in National League South

Goals from Joe Cook and Harrison Smith secured the points for the Rebels as they moved within two points off top spot in the National League South with victory over Bath City at Twerton Park.

This was their sixth win in seven and sets them up nicely for Saturday’s big FA Cup tie against Morecambe – in which boss Chris Agutter thinks they have a great chance of causing an upset.

See Bath City-Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley on this page and the ones linked – and get all the Cup build-up in the Worthing Herald, out now.

1 . kyle hemsley Bath City v Worthing Photo: kyle hemsley : Kyle Hemsley

2 . kyle hemsley Bath City v Worthing Photo: kyle hemsley : Kyle Hemsley

3 . Bath City v Worthing pictures by Kyle Hemsley (16).JPG Bath City v Worthing Photo: Kyle Hemsley