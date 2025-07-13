33 photos as Eastbourne Borough kick off pre-season friendlies at Farnham Town

Will Harley was on target but Matt Gray’s team lost 3-1 at Farnham Town on an afternoon when 20 Sports players got at least 45 minutes on the pitch,
The result won’t worry Borough too much – instead their work will continue on the training ground ahead of their next friendly – at Dartford next Saturday (July 19).
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked and get the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald on Friday.
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.