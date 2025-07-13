Farnham Town v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendlyplaceholder image
Farnham Town v Eastbourne Borough, pre-season friendly

33 photos as Eastbourne Borough kick off pre-season friendlies at Farnham Town

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Jul 2025, 12:13 BST
Eastbourne Borough began their programme of pre-season friendlies with a 3-1 defeat in sweltering conditions in Surrey.

Will Harley was on target but Matt Gray’s team lost 3-1 at Farnham Town on an afternoon when 20 Sports players got at least 45 minutes on the pitch,

The result won’t worry Borough too much – instead their work will continue on the training ground ahead of their next friendly – at Dartford next Saturday (July 19).

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and those linked and get the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald on Friday.

