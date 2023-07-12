33 pictures as Pompey are held by Bognor Regis Town

It was honours even on Pompey’s pre-season visit to a packed Nyewood Lane as Robbie Blake’s Rocks scored a late equaliser to force a 1-1 draw.

In an entertaining game, both sides missed chances – with Pompey having the clearer-cut ones. After Liam Vincent hit a post and Paddy Lane had a penalty saved, Joe Morrell was more successful from the spot to give John Mousinho’s team the lead with 15 minutes to go. But Bognor kept battling and one of four unnamed trialists brought on late in the game headed in the equaliser three minutes from the end.

More than 2,000 were estimated to be in the ground to see both sides use plenty of players, including new signings, as plans for the season proper ramp up.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff in the slideshow in the video player above and see more pictures from Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked. Here is the match report and – on video – Robbie Blake’s reaction.

1 . Rocks 1 Pompey 1 pictures by Tommy McMillan (1).jpg Action from Pompey's 1-1 draw with the Rocks in a pre-season friendly at Nyewood Lane Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan

2 . Rocks 1 Pompey 1 pictures by Tommy McMillan (20).jpg Action from Pompey's 1-1 draw with the Rocks in a pre-season friendly at Nyewood Lane Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan

3 . Rocks 1 Pompey 1 pictures by Tommy McMillan (21).jpg Action from Pompey's 1-1 draw with the Rocks in a pre-season friendly at Nyewood Lane Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan

4 . Rocks 1 Pompey 1 pictures by Tommy McMillan (18).jpg Action from Pompey's 1-1 draw with the Rocks in a pre-season friendly at Nyewood Lane Photo: Adam Holt:Tommy McMillan