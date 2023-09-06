BREAKING
33 pictures as Worthing get back on track in National League South by beating Welling

Goals in the final 20 minutes by Ollie Pearce – from the penalty spot – and Ricky Aguiar got Worthing back on track in National South after the weekend’s defeat at Braintree.
By Steve Bone
Published 6th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:24 BST

The goals saw off Welling 2-0 and put Adam Hinshelwood’s team up to second place behind surprise early leaders Aveley.

See pictures by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked and get the latest from Woodside Road in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday.

1. Worthing v Welling pictures by Mike Gunn (30).jpg

Worthing beat Welling in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

2. Worthing v Welling pictures by Mike Gunn (22).jpg

Worthing beat Welling in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

3. Worthing v Welling pictures by Mike Gunn (25).jpg

Worthing beat Welling in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

4. Worthing v Welling pictures by Mike Gunn (1).jpg

Worthing beat Welling in the National League South at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

