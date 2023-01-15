34 more photos from Eastbourne Borough v Worthing in National League South

The Rebels’ 2-0 win was Borough’s third straight defeat since the turn of the year and leaves Danny Bloor needing to get back to winning ways quickly – and they make the long trip to Taunton on Tuesday evening.

Check out Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked (while Mike Gunn’s 32 photos from the match can be seen here). And don’t forget to get the Worthing Herald on Thursday and the Eastbourne Herald on Friday for the latest news from both camps.