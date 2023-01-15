Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 home loss to Worthing in National South

34 more photos from Eastbourne Borough v Worthing in National League South

Eastbourne Borough have had a tricky start to 2023 – and it didn’t get any easier when Worthing came to town.

By Steve Bone
3 minutes ago

The Rebels’ 2-0 win was Borough’s third straight defeat since the turn of the year and leaves Danny Bloor needing to get back to winning ways quickly – and they make the long trip to Taunton on Tuesday evening.

Check out Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked (while Mike Gunn’s 32 photos from the match can be seen here). And don’t forget to get the Worthing Herald on Thursday and the Eastbourne Herald on Friday for the latest news from both camps.

1. Eastbourne Borough v Worthing pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (1).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Eastbourne Borough v Worthing pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (12).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Eastbourne Borough v Worthing pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (6).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Eastbourne Borough v Worthing pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (9).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne BoroughDanny BloorEastbourne Herald