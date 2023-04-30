Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Wick's win over Godalming in the semi-final of the SCFL Division 1 play-offs at Crabtree Park
Action from Wick's win over Godalming in the semi-final of the SCFL Division 1 play-offs at Crabtree Park

34 photos as Wick FC reach SCFL Division 1 play-off final with win over Godalming

Wick will face Epsom and Ewell for a place in next season’s SCFL premier division after beating Godalming 2-1 in their semi-final at Crabtree Park.

By Steve Bone
Published 30th Apr 2023, 17:35 BST

Aaron Tester, with a timely first goal of the season, put the Dragons ahead before Godalming levelled. Nathan Hawker scored the second half winner to spark joyful scenes as Wick moved to within one game of promotion.

That game will be at Leatherhead next Saturday afternoon against Epsom and Ewell, who beat Selsey on penalties in the other semi-final.

See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked and get a report and reaction in the Littlehampton Gazette – out on Thursday.

Action from Wick's win over Godalming in the semi-final of the SCFL Division 1 play-offs at Crabtree Park

1. Wick v Godalming SCFL Div 1 play-off semi-final pictures by Stephen Goodger (2).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Wick's win over Godalming in the semi-final of the SCFL Division 1 play-offs at Crabtree Park

2. Wick v Godalming SCFL Div 1 play-off semi-final pictures by Stephen Goodger (3).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Wick's win over Godalming in the semi-final of the SCFL Division 1 play-offs at Crabtree Park

3. Wick v Godalming SCFL Div 1 play-off semi-final pictures by Stephen Goodger (4).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Wick's win over Godalming in the semi-final of the SCFL Division 1 play-offs at Crabtree Park

4. Wick v Godalming SCFL Div 1 play-off semi-final pictures by Stephen Goodger (5).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

