Worthing United v Ringmer, SCFL Division 1

34 photos as Worthing United beat Ringmer AFC

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Sep 2025, 14:40 BST
A goal early in the second half by Ethan Roberts was enough to give Worthing United a 1-0 home victory over Ringmer AFC.

Roberts struck in the 49th minute and the Mavericks held on to the lead to claim three points which took them fourth in the SCFL Division 1 table.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked – and get local football action in the Worthing Herald and Sussex Express later in the week.

