34 photos from the FA Vase clash between Arundel and Eastbourne United
Eastbourne United’s fine start to the season continued with a 4-2 win at Arundel in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Aug 2023, 13:24 BST
It was SCFL Division 1 v Premier at Mill Road and it was the higher-placed side who came out on top with two goals apiece by Callum Barlow and Hayden Beaconsfield.
Hayden Hunter and Harrison Mott replied for the Mullets.
Other Sussex sides to win in the Vase were Peacehaven & Telsocmbe, Loxwood, Steyning, Selsey and Haywards Heath Town.
See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from Arundel v Eastbourne Utd on this page and the ones linked.
