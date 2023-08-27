BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Action from Eastbourne United's 4-2 FA Vase win at Arundel FCAction from Eastbourne United's 4-2 FA Vase win at Arundel FC
Action from Eastbourne United's 4-2 FA Vase win at Arundel FC

34 photos from the FA Vase clash between Arundel and Eastbourne United

Eastbourne United’s fine start to the season continued with a 4-2 win at Arundel in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Aug 2023, 13:24 BST

It was SCFL Division 1 v Premier at Mill Road and it was the higher-placed side who came out on top with two goals apiece by Callum Barlow and Hayden Beaconsfield.

Hayden Hunter and Harrison Mott replied for the Mullets.

Other Sussex sides to win in the Vase were Peacehaven & Telsocmbe, Loxwood, Steyning, Selsey and Haywards Heath Town.

See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from Arundel v Eastbourne Utd on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Eastbourne United's 4-2 FA Vase win at Arundel FC

1. Arundel v Eastbourne Utd in the FA Vase pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Action from Eastbourne United's 4-2 FA Vase win at Arundel FC Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Eastbourne United's 4-2 FA Vase win at Arundel FC

2. Arundel v Eastbourne Utd in the FA Vase pictures by Stephen Goodger (33).jpeg

Action from Eastbourne United's 4-2 FA Vase win at Arundel FC Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Eastbourne United's 4-2 FA Vase win at Arundel FC

3. Arundel v Eastbourne Utd in the FA Vase pictures by Stephen Goodger (18).jpeg

Action from Eastbourne United's 4-2 FA Vase win at Arundel FC Photo: Stephen Goodger

Action from Eastbourne United's 4-2 FA Vase win at Arundel FC

4. Arundel v Eastbourne Utd in the FA Vase pictures by Stephen Goodger (31).jpeg

Action from Eastbourne United's 4-2 FA Vase win at Arundel FC Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page