34 pictures as Wick host Worthing United in the SCFL Division 1

Worthing United’s good start to the SCFL Division 1 season continued with a 3-1 win at Wick.
By Steve Bone
Published 13th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

Dan Hills, Bradley Hunt and Liam Appleton were all on target, while George Bingham replied for the Dragons, who are still looking for their first win.

The result leaves Wick 12th and the Mavericks fourth.

See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the match on this page and those linked from it – and don’t miss all the local football in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.

Wick v Worthing Utd pictures by Stephen Goodger (34).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Wick v Worthing Utd pictures by Stephen Goodger (33).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Wick v Worthing Utd pictures by Stephen Goodger (20).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Wick v Worthing Utd pictures by Stephen Goodger (31).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

