34 pictures from the end of Eastbourne Borough's promotion dream at Oxford City

Goals from Elliot Benyon and George Harmon scored the goals that put Oxford through to a semi-final against Dorking. It's been a tough end to the season for Borough - but they punched well above their weight in getting into the play-offs to start with, finishing sixth in the table after a fine run of results. Check out pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and look out for reaction soon from the Borough camp.