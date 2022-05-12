34 pictures from the end of Eastbourne Borough's promotion dream at Oxford City

Goals from Elliot Benyon and George Harmon scored the goals that put Oxford through to a semi-final against Dorking. It's been a tough end to the season for Borough - but they punched well above their weight in getting into the play-offs to start with, finishing sixth in the table after a fine run of results. Check out pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and look out for reaction soon from the Borough camp.
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-0 National League South play-off loss at Oxford City / Pictures: Lydia and Nick Redman
