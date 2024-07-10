35-goal striker joins Bognor Regis Town from SCFL premier club
Rocks boss Robbie Blake snapped up the prolific SCFL premier division attacker after being impressed with his attitude and ability both in pre-season training and in the two friendly matches played so far.
And Barlow did his chances of signing for the Nyewood Lane club no harm whatsoever by grabbing two goals in the 3-1 win at Moneyfields on Tuesday.
The win for the Rocks came after Sunday's victory over Littlehampton Town in a game staged to open the Golds' new stand at the Sportsfield.
Jasper Mather bagged a double and Lucas Pattenden struck the other goal in the win over the Marigolds before the Rocks maintained their unbeaten friendly run against the Portsmouth club. Next up for Blake's men is the visit of Pagham this Friday, July 12, kick-off 7:45 pm.
New boy Barlow, who is 22, will feature once more and Blake says the striker's willingness to learn and improve was a deciding factor in bringing him to the club.
He said: "We managed to make a signing this week in Callum Barlow -- he’s come in and done really well. He gives us something different. Callum seems like a really good kid and he wants to learn and get better, and he’s fitted in really well with the rest of the players.
"We are really pleased with the addition of Callum and hopefully we will have one or two more players coming into us in the next couple of weeks.
“We are relatively happy but like everything we want to be better and hopefully with more training sessions and the games coming up we will become better. That’s the aim.
"We have Pagham coming to us which will provide us with another good workout and then Pompey are coming on July 20, which will be a great day and hopefully a big crowd given that they are bringing their first team."
