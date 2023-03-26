35 photos as Shoreham edge close SCFL Division 1 title with win over East Preston

Shoreham FC are three wins away from the SCFL Division 1 title after beating East Preston 1-0 at Middle Road – ending a little sticky patch for results.

Harry Heath got the only goal as Shoreham’s ten man clinched an important victory which puts them five points clear at the top and needing nine points from their final five games to make sure of the silverware.

Boss Michael Death was delighted with the win and said: “It was an extremely hard fought and well earned three points.

“We had a tough week of very fine margins last week, but that was the perfect reaction, from everyone at the club, not just the team - the subs, the players that weren’t in the squad but were still there providing support, the staff, the supporters, everyone. It was a good day, with good energy all round and that’s what I like.

“We all got in the club Thursday night to air a few things out and reset a few things after the recent run of games, which was a good exercise and seemed to set us up nicely for this weekend.

“In terms of the game, EP were very strong, organised and gave us a solid test. The first half was awful though, to be fair. Awful all round. But there was no panic, cleared a few things up and went out second half with a little bit more intensity.

“Unfortunately, Tom Shelley decided to commit attempted murder on an opponent after doing two step overs, and we went down to 10 men! This is where I’m most pleased, the character and personality shown in that moment to regroup and keep going for the win was exceptional.

“All or nothing, and thankfully on this occasion, we took all. Harry Heath providing the moment and the difference again - he hasn’t been playing well in recent weeks, but has still been contributing with goals and assists, which is the sign of a proper player. I’m chuffed with him this weekend. Good celebration too.

“We’re in an okay position as it stands, but now we have a string of tough away games and the mentality shown will need to be carried on to the next game, which is all that now matters.”

Shoreham visit Godalming – who are fourth – next week.

1 . Shoreham FC v East Preston pictures by Stephen Goodger (3).jpeg Action from Shoreham's 1-0 win over East Preston at Middle Road in division one of the SCFL Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Shoreham FC v East Preston pictures by Stephen Goodger (2).jpeg Action from Shoreham's 1-0 win over East Preston at Middle Road in division one of the SCFL Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Shoreham FC v East Preston pictures by Stephen Goodger (6).jpeg Action from Shoreham's 1-0 win over East Preston at Middle Road in division one of the SCFL Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Shoreham FC v East Preston pictures by Stephen Goodger (4).jpeg Action from Shoreham's 1-0 win over East Preston at Middle Road in division one of the SCFL Photo: Stephen Goodger