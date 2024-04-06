Action from Worthing's National South win at YeovilAction from Worthing's National South win at Yeovil
Action from Worthing's National South win at Yeovil

35 photos as Worthing hold up Yeovil's title celebrations with win at Huish Park

Yeovil knew a win over Worthing would give them the National South title – but the Rebels had other ideas.
By Steve Bone
Published 6th Apr 2024, 20:57 BST

Worthing produced one of their best performances of the season to beat the runaway leaders 3-1 – with Ollie Pearce scoring two, one from the spot, and Brad Dolaghan scoring his third goal in two games.

The win puts Aarran Racine’s team on the verge of qualifying for the play-offs – and with every chance of a top three finish.

See pictures from the Yeovil match by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked.

Action from Worthing's National South win at Yeovil

1. Yeovil Town v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (10).jpg

Action from Worthing's National South win at Yeovil Photo: MIKE GUNN:Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's National South win at Yeovil

2. Yeovil Town v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (33).jpg

Action from Worthing's National South win at Yeovil Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's National South win at Yeovil

3. Yeovil Town v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (32).jpg

Action from Worthing's National South win at Yeovil Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's National South win at Yeovil

4. Yeovil Town v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (5).jpg

Action from Worthing's National South win at Yeovil Photo: Mike Gunn

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page