35 photos as Worthing hold up Yeovil's title celebrations with win at Huish Park

Worthing produced one of their best performances of the season to beat the runaway leaders 3-1 – with Ollie Pearce scoring two, one from the spot, and Brad Dolaghan scoring his third goal in two games.

The win puts Aarran Racine’s team on the verge of qualifying for the play-offs – and with every chance of a top three finish.

See pictures from the Yeovil match by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked.

