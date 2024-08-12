35 photos from Hastings v Horsham as United win first Isthmian premier Sussex derby of 2024-25

Davide Rodari put Hastings ahead just before the half-hour from the spot and Finley Chapman made sure of the win with a second ten minutes from time. It was revenge for Horsham beating Hastings in last May’s Sussex Senior Cup final.
See pictures from the match by John Lines on this page and the ones linked.
1. Hastings Utd v Horsham pictures by John Lines (41).JPG
2. Hastings Utd v Horsham pictures by John Lines (42).JPG
3. Hastings Utd v Horsham pictures by John Lines (30).JPG
4. Hastings Utd v Horsham pictures by John Lines (14).JPG
