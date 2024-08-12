Hastings Utd v Horsham, Isthmian premier openerHastings Utd v Horsham, Isthmian premier opener
35 photos from Hastings v Horsham as United win first Isthmian premier Sussex derby of 2024-25

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Aug 2024, 07:47 GMT
Hastings United took the Sussex derby honours on day one of the new Isthmian premier division season, beating Horsham 2-0 at the Pilot Field in Danny Bloor’s first game in charge.

Davide Rodari put Hastings ahead just before the half-hour from the spot and Finley Chapman made sure of the win with a second ten minutes from time. It was revenge for Horsham beating Hastings in last May’s Sussex Senior Cup final.

See pictures from the match by John Lines on this page and the ones linked.

