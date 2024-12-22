35 pictures from Horsham’s Isthmian premier win at Canvey Island

Lewis Carey’s 94th minute penalty save ensured the Hornets left wet and windy Essex with the points. Birthday boy Charlie Hester-Cook’s 75th minute header from Bobby-Joe Taylor’s corner looked to have decided the game - but they needed Carey’s late heroics after Lucas Rodrigues was penalised for a foul in the area.

It sets the Hornets up nicely for the Boxing Day home tussle with Bognor, which is followed by Saturday’s visit to Potters Bar.

See pictures from Canvey v Horsham by John Lines on this page and the ones linked – and get the reaction from manager Dominic Di Paola on this website and in the County Times during the week.

