But to say that is the beginning and end of the story does not in any way do jiustice, either to the players who came through seven rounds of the FA Vase to become the first Sussex side to reach the final in its history, nor to the 7,000-strong Gold-coloured army who made themselves seen and heard as though there were four or five times their actual number. Here is what proud joint boss Mitch Hand had to say about the day, this is what midfielder Liam Humphreys said about it, and this was how the match itself panned out. See much more from Wembley on this website in the coming days plus full coverage in the Littlehampton Gazette on Thursday. Meantime on this page and the ones linked are 32 of the best action and fan pictures from the day, taken by Martin Denyer and Chris Hatton. And see Town's players and fans join in the pre-match National Anthem in the video player here too.