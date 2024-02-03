36 photos as Worthing win at Aveley to strengthen National South promotion bid

Debut-making Tommy Willard set them on their way just before half-time and Ollie Pearce’s second half double – the league’s top scorer netting for the seventh game in a row – made sure of the points.

Worthing are now only 10 points behind leaders Yeovil, who lost today, and are 10 clear of Aveley, who now occupy the first spot outside the play-off places.

See pictures by Mike Gunn from the match on this page and the ones linked – and get the reaction from boss Adam Hinshelwood on this website and in the Worthing Herald in the week.

