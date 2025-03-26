Hornchurch v Worthingplaceholder image
Hornchurch v Worthing

36 photos from Worthing's National South trip to Hornchurch

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Mar 2025, 19:37 BST
It’s two defeats in a week now for Worthing as their National League South title bid hits a bump in the road – or should that be some bumps in the pitch.

After Satiurday’s 2-0 loss at Welling, they went down 1-0 to the Urchins and failed to extend their one-point lead at the top with their match in hand.

Worthing and their five title rivals all now have six games to play – and after losing on two pitches that boss Chris Agutter said were the worst he’d seen in years, they will be glad to get back to Woodside Road on Saturday, when Hampton and Richmond are the visitors.

The Rebels’ fate is still in their own hands – particularly as they have to play three of those title contenders, Dorking, Eastbourne Borough and Truro, in this final set of games.

See photos by Kyle Hemsley from Hornchurch v Worthing on this page and the ones linked. Get Chris Agutter’s view in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday morning.

