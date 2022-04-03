Action and celebrations from Eastbourne Borough FC's 2-0 National League South win over Concord Rangers at Priory Lane / Pictures: Andy Pelling, Lydia and Nick Redman

36 pictures as Eastbourne Borough make it six wins in a row

Danny Bloor's Eastbourne Borough's charge towards the National League South play-offs continued with a comfortable 2-0 win over Concord Rangers in front of 1,011 at Priory Lane.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 6:15 pm

Charlie Walker and top scorer Charley Kendall got the goals and the Essex visitors missed a late penalty that could have made for a nervy ending. Borough are fourth - and 11 points clear of the teams not in the play-off zone, with six matches to play. See some fabulous pictures from the match by Andy Pelling and Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get the Sports latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

