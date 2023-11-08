BREAKING
Action from Worthing's National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside RoadAction from Worthing's National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside Road
Action from Worthing's National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside Road

36 pictures as Worthing bounce back from FA Cup loss with win over Havant

Worthing put their FA Cup disappointment behind them with a 3-0 National South win at home to Havant and Waterlooville on Tuesday night.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Nov 2023, 08:27 GMT

Kane Wills, Ollie Pearce and Danny Cashman got the goals that sent Adam Hinshelwood’s team back into the play-off zone – they sit sixth ahead of Saturday’s visit to Weston-super-Mare.

Here is a round-up of last night’s National South and Sussex Senior Cup action – and check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from the Rebels’ win on this page and the ones linked. Get the Worthing FC latest in the Herald, out on Thursday.

Action from Worthing's National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside Road

1. Worthing v Havant and Waterlooville pictures by Mike Gunn (4).jpg

Action from Worthing's National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside Road

2. Worthing v Havant and Waterlooville pictures by Mike Gunn (29).jpg

Action from Worthing's National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside Road

3. Worthing v Havant and Waterlooville pictures by Mike Gunn (32).jpg

Action from Worthing's National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside Road

4. Worthing v Havant and Waterlooville pictures by Mike Gunn (35).jpg

Action from Worthing's National League South win over Havant and Waterlooville at Woodside Road Photo: Mike Gunn

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Adam Hinshelwood