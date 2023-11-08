36 pictures as Worthing bounce back from FA Cup loss with win over Havant
Worthing put their FA Cup disappointment behind them with a 3-0 National South win at home to Havant and Waterlooville on Tuesday night.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Nov 2023, 08:27 GMT
Kane Wills, Ollie Pearce and Danny Cashman got the goals that sent Adam Hinshelwood’s team back into the play-off zone – they sit sixth ahead of Saturday’s visit to Weston-super-Mare.
Here is a round-up of last night’s National South and Sussex Senior Cup action – and check out Mike Gunn’s pictures from the Rebels’ win on this page and the ones linked. Get the Worthing FC latest in the Herald, out on Thursday.
