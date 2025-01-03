36 pictures by Kyle Hemsley from Worthing's draw with Eastbourne Borough as Kane Wills bids farewell to Rebels

It ended 0-0, though both teams can look back at chances they had to nick a 1-0 win.
The occasion was poignant for Worthing and one of their players – it was a final appearance from midfielder Kane Wills who, after a long career starring for a number of Sussex clubs, is heading for a new life in Dubai with his family.
The result leaves Worthing fourth in the table and Eastbourne Borough sixth, with leaders Torquay not too far ahead of either of them.
This weekend Eastbourne Borough host St Albans while Worthing turn their attention to the FA Trophy and a last-32 tie with Torquay at Woodside.
See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from the New Year’s Day game – and Wills’ farewell – on this page and the ones linked.
