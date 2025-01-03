Worthing v Eastbourne Borough, National SouthWorthing v Eastbourne Borough, National South
36 pictures by Kyle Hemsley from Worthing's draw with Eastbourne Borough as Kane Wills bids farewell to Rebels

By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 08:15 GMT
Worthing and Eastbourne Borough are having very similar seasons near the top of National League South, so it was no real surprise to see them end all-square at Woodside Road on New Year’s Day.

It ended 0-0, though both teams can look back at chances they had to nick a 1-0 win.

The occasion was poignant for Worthing and one of their players – it was a final appearance from midfielder Kane Wills who, after a long career starring for a number of Sussex clubs, is heading for a new life in Dubai with his family.

The result leaves Worthing fourth in the table and Eastbourne Borough sixth, with leaders Torquay not too far ahead of either of them.

This weekend Eastbourne Borough host St Albans while Worthing turn their attention to the FA Trophy and a last-32 tie with Torquay at Woodside.

See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from the New Year’s Day game – and Wills’ farewell – on this page and the ones linked.

