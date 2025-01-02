36 pictures from Chichester City's win at Bognor Regis Town

A Jasper Mather goal was all the Rocks had to show for their efforts as another poor defensive show let City in for four goals, put away by Lloyd Rowlatt, Joe Clarke, Ethan Prichard and Jimmy Wild.

The result leaves the Rocks still marooned at the bottom but Chi City up to seventh in the Isthmian premier table.

