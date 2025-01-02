36 pictures from Chichester City's win at Bognor Regis Town

The Rocks look for a way back into it | Picture: Lyn PhillipsThe Rocks look for a way back into it | Picture: Lyn Phillips
By Steve Bone
Published 1st Jan 2025, 19:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 12:05 GMT
Chichester City took the New Year’s Day derby honours with a 4-1 win at Nyewood Lane.

A Jasper Mather goal was all the Rocks had to show for their efforts as another poor defensive show let City in for four goals, put away by Lloyd Rowlatt, Joe Clarke, Ethan Prichard and Jimmy Wild.

The result leaves the Rocks still marooned at the bottom but Chi City up to seventh in the Isthmian premier table.

Chi City celebrate on their way to beating Bognor 4-1 | Picture: Lyn Phillips

