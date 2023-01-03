36 pictures from Lancing v Littlehampton Town in the Isthmian League

Lancing took the new year honours when they hosted Littlehampton Town at Culver Road in the opening match of 2023.
A second half goal by Kyle Callum O’Brien earned Dean Cox’ team the points – the new manager's second win in two since taking over as boss. Lancing had Jake Legrang sent off late on while Dion Jarvis saw red for Littlehampton.
See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked.
1. Lancing v Littlehampton Town pictures by Stephen Goodger (41).jpeg
Action, celebration and crowd pictures from Lancing v Littlehampton Town at Culver Road
Photo: Stephen Goodger
