Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup first roundplaceholder image
Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup first round

36 pictures from Worthing's FA Cup clash with Morecambe in front of record crowd

By Steve Bone
Published 4th Nov 2024, 17:59 BST
It ended in defeat – but Worthing’s FA Cup clash with Morecambe was still another memorable day for the Rebels and their fans.

Goals eight minutes after the start and eight minutes from the end of the 90 meant it was the League Two strugglers who went through to the second round, but Chris Agutter’s team gave a good account of themselves and made the Shrimps work hard to progress in front of the club’s biggest crowd, 3,110..

Here is Ian Hart’s match report on the game and on this page and the ones linked, see Kyle Hemsley’s pictures from the tie. Get all the reaction in the Worthing Herald and on this website later in the week.

Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup first round

1. Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup pictures by Kyle Hemsley (31).JPG

Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup first round Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup first round

2. Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup pictures by Kyle Hemsley (35).JPG

Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup first round Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup first round

3. Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup pictures by Kyle Hemsley (32).JPG

Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup first round Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup first round

4. 2023 [email protected]

Worthing v Morecambe in the FA Cup first round Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeLeague TwoChris AgutterShrimpsIan Hart
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice